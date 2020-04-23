With stay at home orders in place, barbershops and beauty salons are looking for new revenue sources

ST. LOUIS – The buzz of clippers turning on is the sweet click that you won’t hear from inside any barber and beauty any time soon.

“It sucks to do what you love and then after a while, it’s just like you can’t do it,” said barber Darion Wilkins. “That’s just a major hit.”

Wilkins, a part-owner of Tha Shop, says since the stay-at-home order has been in place, he’s been without any clients and any cash.

“The most I’ve appreciated it is now. I’m sitting at home bored and I can’t go to work and this is what I love to do,” he said.

What makes it worse for Wilkins is not only are bills due for his barbershop and at home, he’s also planning a wedding in September as well.

“It’s kind of taking its toll,” he said. “At the moment, we don’t know if we’re going to have to push it back. We can’t even make payments because places are closed. You try to hold on to the money, but… yea it’s a lot.”

Sadly, Wilkins isn’t the only one feeling the brunt of COVID-19.

With County Executive Sam Page extending the stay-at-home order for an indefinite period of time, it’s left a countless number of entrepreneurs in the cosmetic field with no clue when they will be able to reopen their doors.

Dasha Lyn, owner of Soi, is feeling the same pains as a manicurist.

“I figured since I can’t actually be hands-on in doing certain things it pushed me to go to the digital side and create content and start a YouTube page to get funds that way,” said Lyn.

Lyn says she’s trying to find different avenues to receive some type of income, but it seems the doors keep slamming in her face.

She’s finding out her business doesn’t qualify for government programs like the small business loans or even for unemployment.

So, accountants like Markeisha Logan, are telling these business owners to tap into their local communities for the help they need.

“Don’t just look at those government loans, there’s a lot of businesses and people who really want to give back,” said Logan.

If you need assistance with finding funding for small business, contact Logan on her website.