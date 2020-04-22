With ‘stay at home’ orders in place, some are turning free time into growing food

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The stay at home orders have popularized some outdoor trends.

There’s a history during times of uncertainty where many people return to their roots by growing their own food.

Some say we’re seeing that trend once again.

Green thumbs say they’re excited to have a have a lot more time on their hands this spring to get out in their gardens.

For others, the passion for gardening is just starting to sprout.

These days some say they are opting for home grown over store bought whenever possible, so plants have been in high demand.

Others are even going a step further. They’re producing everything from produce to poultry all in their own backyard.

Each municipality and sometimes homeowners associations have their own rules when it comes to backyard chickens.

Some garden nurseries are doing curbside pickups as well as deliveries.