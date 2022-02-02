Legal Lens: Are property owners liable for falls on snow and ice?

The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS — With snow and ice accumulating across the St. Louis area, you may be wondering if it’s your responsibility to shovel the sidewalk or your driveway. Andrea McNairy of Brown and Crouppen breaks it down with FOX 2’s Vic Faust in this week’s legal lens.

“A lot of people assume if you fall on somebody’s property, that the owner of the property is automatically liable,” said McNairy. “That’s a misconception. As a general rule, the law does not hold a property owner responsible to clear snow and ice if it’s naturally accumulating. So, during a snowstorm, there’s no natural liability attached to it just because it’s snowing, and the sidewalk hasn’t been cleared. There has to be something the owner does that would be negligent or that breaches some kind of duty.”

Is there a duty to remove snow and ice?

“Again, generally speaking, no,” said McNairy. “But there are contractural or ordinances that can be violated. For instance, in an apartment complex, a landlord may have an obligation under the lease to remove snow and ice for the tenant. Or a municipality may have an ordinance that says if a business is going to open during inclement weather that they have to clear the sidewalk to make it safe for their patrons.”

What if someone decides to clear it?

“You just have to be careful not to make it into a dangerous condition,” said McNairy. “For example, if you have water from a gutter spilling onto a sidewalk, and then it freezes over and becomes a sheet of ice and makes it dangerous, it becomes a liability for the owner then. Or if they pile all the snow in front of the only entrance and exit to a building, making it necessary for people to climb over a dangerous pile of snow, there could be liability then too.”

What kind of tips for people in dealing with this?

“Every situation is so factually-specific in a case like this, so if you’re at work or what kind of injury you have or even what state you’re in, that if you have questions about this, reach out to an attorney who specializes in this area,” said McNairy.