JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — There is a bill making its way through the Jefferson City legislature that would prohibit businesses and schools from requiring vaccines in the future. Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen, shares more details in this week’s Legal Lens with FOX 2’s Vic Faust.

What do people need to know about Bill 702?



“It deals with not requiring vaccinations or proof in schools and employers,” McNairy said. “It would not require any public or private entity getting funding to require vaccines for access or transportation systems. No student shall be required to be vaccinated to attend school or activities, nor any child in daycare will be required to be vaccinated. Finally, it would make it unlawful for employers to require vaccines if or unless they permit employees to be exempt for religious, moral, ethical, or medical reasons. A lot of exemptions.”

Is this to deal with another pandemic?



“Right now it passed its way through committee. The next step would be approval by members in the House for final passage,” said McNairy. “Proposed effective date would be August 28 of this year. So potentially, if there is another wave and this makes its way through the House and Senate it could be in effect.”

What is the con?



“The con is Missouri is already an at-will state,” said McNairy. “You can be fired for any reason other than a protected reason. So, opponents of this bill say it’s eroding an at-will employee state law. The second thing is it could hurt some businesses which are trying to qualify for contracts or federal relationships where vaccinations are required in most cases.”