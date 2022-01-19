Legal Lens: College loan collector to pay off $1.85B in debt; who qualifies?

The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS – Navient, a student loan collecting company, announced last week it would pay off nearly $2 billion of debt. Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen, explains why they’re doing this and how students can qualify for the gift.

“Several states’ attorneys sued the company for deceptive lending practices, offering high-priced loans and violating laws in several states. They deny any wrongdoing but that’s the back story,” she said.

So who is eligible to receive this money?

“…It’s a very specific group of people,” McNairy said. “For the cancelation, it’s 66,000 borrowers that have private loans with Navient’s predecessor, Sally Mae; it’s between 2002-2014. Or you may qualify with certain for-profit schools like Devry or ITT.”

What about restitution or a payback?

“About 350,000 borrowers that were placed into a forbearance will receive about $260 each,” McNairy said. “The main condition for a restitution payment is it includes one federal loan that qualifies for an income repayment schedule but what’s said is the forbearance interest to occur.”

What should someone do if they want to see if they qualify?

“As part of the settlement, the administrator is going to send postcards and written notice to everyone this will effect. If you qualify for cancellation, you will be notified by July and get payment by July,” McNairy said. “My tip to viewers would be continue to pay your loan until that happens.”

Anyone with additional questions can visit NavientAgSettlement.com.