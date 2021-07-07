Legal Lens: Don’t get caught off guard by car insurance limitations

The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS – We all know we have to have car insurance. There are different options when it comes to purchasing the best car insurance for you, but there are also state minimums to follow.

“The state of Missouri requires $25,000 of liability insurance and presumably with that comes $25,000 of uninsured motorist coverage, but as we know, $25,000 whether you are the cause of somebody’s injuries or you’re hit by an uninsured driver, does not get very far into today’s medical care costs, where it’s less than one day in the hospital,” said Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen.

“So, some options we tell people about are you can up the limitations for your uninsured car insurance, which will cover you if you are hit by someone who doesn’t have insurance or they’re underinsured, which is if you are hit by someone with less insurance than you and the value of your injuries exceeds that amount.”

Another way to protect yourself is with a personal umbrella policy. That will cover you if you’re hit by somebody with no insurance or not enough insurance.

McNairy says she sees cases like this every day.

“I have conversations every day with people who are injured, seriously injured, catastrophically injured, and they are hit by someone who does not have insurance or enough insurance,” she said.

McNairy also says there are tens of thousands of people driving without insurance in the state of Missouri.