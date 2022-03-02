Legal Lens: Filing requests through the state’s sunshine law

The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS – Each of the 50 states has enacted a version of a “sunshine law” or “open meetings act” governing its own agencies. In this week’s Legal Lens, Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen, explains what is and how one has been started against St. Louis Public Schools.

How does Missouri’s Sunshine Law work?

“The Sunshine Law is dedicated to openness and public hearings, laws, deliberations. So any member of the public can submit a Sunshine Law request to a public entity for the custodian of records for certain recordings and other documents related to a public interest,” McNairy said.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) recently filed a suit against SLPS to comply with a request.

“The ACLU has filed a few different lawsuits against the (SLSP) in regard to sunshine law requests,” McNairy said. “The first one has to deal with asking for information relating to the St. Louis (Metropolitan) Police Department, for work as private security relating to incidents or complaints, and that was filed in January of this year.”

So there’s a second lawsuit?

“Yes, there is. The second one relates to technology devices and the fees relating to the use of devices or internet and things related to electronic access,” McNairy said.

If a citizen wants to obtain a record or information that is in the public interest, they should contact the entity where the information or record originated and submit a request with them.