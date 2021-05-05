Legal Lens: Having enough coverage on your auto insurance policy

The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS – Most people don’t know exactly what their auto insurance policy covers. Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen, says this could be a big problem.

“Doing this day in day out, people don’t know what their coverage is for their policy and their automobiles. Including lawyers,” she said.

What’s the minimum amount of coverage in Missouri?

“In Missouri, it’s $25,000 per person per bodily injury, $50,000 per accident no matter how many people are hurt in a crash, $10,000 for property damage, and $25,000 for uninsured,” she said. “And in most states, they are very similar; give our take $5,000 or $10,000.”

McNairy sees people who get into trouble or an accident and realize they don’t have what they needed in terms of insurance coverage.

“Because minimums in most states haven’t changed in so long. If somebody else is the cause of your accident, they have $25,000, which meets state law minimum. $25,000 doesn’t cover a day in the hospital anymore,” she said.

McNairy advises people to purchase more liability coverage than the state minimum.

“Get your policy see what it says. Insurance companies change terms of agreement all the time. It can slip under radar,” she said.

McNairy says to find a liability policy where if you hurt somebody else and injuries cost more than what you are covered for, your assets will be protected. Also, add protection if you are hit by someone with not enough insurance. That will it cover damages beyond what they can cover.