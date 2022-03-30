The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS — Last week, the ex-wife of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens accused him of abuse. He denied the allegations. But what is abuse, and what happens when someone alleges it? Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen, examines these questions and more in this week’s Legal Lens with FOX 2’s Vic Faust.

“Usually, if we are talking about a domestic case we are talking about allegations that one parent has made against another about abuse against themselves or their children,” said McNairy.

So, what’s considered abuse?

“Missouri’s abuse can include abuse of a pet, assault and battery, coercion, harassment, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence,” said McNairy. “It does not include the punishment or accidental of children as long as that punishment, like spanking, is reasonable.”

What is the punishment for abuse?

“Depends,” said McNairy. “If intentional against someone, that can be domestic assault in the first degree. That’s a felony. If it’s reckless, harming someone, that could be as low as domestic assault in the fourth degree — which can be a misdemeanor and have jail times or fines associated with it.”

What are avenues of relief for victims of abuse?

“One option for you or your child is an order of protection with the circuit court,” said McNairy. “They are really set up to be done by the person per se through the court, and then a hearing would happen where the court will take evidence and issue an order or not.”

“Another order now is what we’re seeing in the news is one person seeking whole or sole custody of children,” McNairy added. “In those situations, the court weighs what the best situation is for the child to decide what custody should be awarded.”