Legal Lens: How much car insurance do you need in Missouri?

ST. LOUIS – You need insurance to legally drive a vehicle. But how much insurance do you really need to have? And how does someone know if they have enough car insurance to protect themselves in Missouri? Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen, explains.

“Like a lot of states, we have minimum state coverage; usually $25,000 in liability uninsured coverage per person, and $50,000 for a car crash or accident,” she said. “You can find out what your coverage is by looking at the declaration page on your policy. It should be the very first page and outline the coverages you have.”

McNairy advises against having the minimum amount of coverage.

“$25,000 doesn’t even cover one day in the hospital. So, $25,000 is not enough to compensate somebody, but there are things you can do to make sure you are covered,” she said.

McNairy recommends people purchase additional liability or uninsured coverage.

“If you are hit by someone who doesn’t have insurance, you more than just the minimum state coverage of $25,000. You can purchase underinsured coverage; meaning if you are hit by someone with less insurance than you, or if your injuries exceed the amount of your insurance, you would have coverage there.

“Finally, you can purchase a personal liability policy that will cover you for an excess that somebody might be liable for above their insurance.”

Are there situations that come up that can be considered sticky?

“We see it every day and in my line of work, where people are injured and somebody is following the law, they have insurance they are required to but it’s not enough to cover themselves or a person,” McNairy said.