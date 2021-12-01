Legal Lens: Protecting your child from online threats, dangers

The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS – Kids can be targeted while they’re using online devices, so parents need to watch for warning signs.

“So you want to check on your kids and make sure they are not hiding their devices or appear depressed or down or get anxiety if they can’t get on their electronic devices,” said Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen.

What can you do to protect your child from this?

“Discuss internet safety with your child upfront so they understand the parameters of online devices. Supervise your child and use of the internet and make sure whatever device they are using they are doing it in the open,” McNairy said. “And consider putting timelines on that. Make sure your child is using certain programs as opposed to other programs, use apps that use end-to-end encryption that doesn’t allow people to hide (their true identity).”

What about teaching kids about online boundaries?

“You want to make sure the very first conversations you are having with your kids are what proper boundaries,” McNairy said. “Encourage them to talk to you about anything that may be suspicious or cause them alarm and keep a direct line of communication open you’re your child.”

If something like this happens, McNairy said parents should contact law enforcement, local and federal, and file a report with the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children.