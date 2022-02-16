Legal Lens: The benefit of acquiring travel insurance

The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS – Plenty of travelers and vacationers view travel insurance as unnecessary – but is it? As Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen, explains, it’s like any other insurance – “you don’t use it until you need it.”

“In reality, buy it hoping you won’t need it, but you may have to. It can cover many different things depending on what you purchase. Trip cancellations, interruption insurance is if your trip is canceled or delayed because of natural disaster or illness, you get reimbursed for what you paid for the trip,” she said.

McNairy explained the other coverages travel insurance provides.

“There is emergency medical insurance cost in case you are injured or fall on vacation. There is accidental death or dismemberment insurance, which is more like a life insurance policy. Then there is baggage and personal items insurance if your property is stolen or luggage lost, travel insurance would cover the loss of those items.”

If you’re still on the fence about signing up for travel insurance, McNairy said to consider what you’re doing or where you’re going.

“…If you are just going for a weekend trip, that’s a smaller investment than if you are going on a month trip to China. If you’re bringing a lot of electronics and expensive things, then that could be a factor,” she said. “Then you want to consider your personal circumstances as well. If you know you are caring for a family member who is sick and there is a livelihood you need to cancel, you need to factor that in and see if it’s worth it to you.”

And like all other types of insurance, McNairy is reminding people to read the fine print and pay attention to details.

“Just make sure you’re purchasing what you think you are purchasing. …most (insurers) don’t cover COVID-related or pandemic-related situations. Read the fine print and make sure you get what you are paying for.”