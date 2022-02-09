Legal Lens: What to know about fentanyl, drug tied to deadly overdoses

The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS — Last weekend, there were seven overdose deaths in the Central West End. Fentanyl is said to be involved, but what is it? And what are the legal issues people need to know about the drug? Andrea McNairy of Brown and Crouppen breaks it down with FOX 2’s Vic Faust in this week’s Legal Lens.

What exactly is fentanyl for viewers who don’t know?

“It’s a synthetic opioid that you are hearing more about now,” said McNairy. “Stats from the CDC show it’s responsible for the rising total overdose deaths, 50 times more powerful than heroin, and is lethal even in small doses. It’s legally used in surgeries and with people in chronic pain, but now you are seeing it being used to lace other dangerous drugs like heroin and cocaine.”

What’s important to know about overdoses?

“It’s become a more pervasive problem,” said McNairy. “Just in the last 12 months ending in April, overdose deaths are at 100,000, including 2,000 deaths in Missouri, and the CDC says fentanyl is involved in over half those overdose deaths. It’s a serious issue.”

What about the legal implications of fentanyl?

“Besides the criminal and health complications to the user, were seeing two emerging areas of law,” said McNairy. “One, drug manufacturers are being held liable for distribution. It’s been said that drug manufacturers have misled people and downplayed the seriousness of opioid addiction and skirted systems meant to limit opioids. We are seeing a lot of lawsuits being filed against the manufacturers and settlements being entered into.”



“The second change we are seeing is prosecution for murders, for people selling illicit drugs laced with fentanyl,” McNairy continued. “We saw celebrity deaths where they died of drugs and there was fentanyl in it and it was an accidental overdose.”

If you suspect someone has ingested fentanyl call 911 immediately.

