ST. LOUIS – Missouri gun laws have come under scrutiny following the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24. Sophomore Alexandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka were shot and killed. The shooter, Orlando Harris, was killed by police. In today’s Legal Lens, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy takes a closer look at gun laws in Missouri and how they differ from federal laws.

