ST. LOUIS — There is a law, called the Missouri Adult Abuse Act, that you may not know about. FOX 2’s Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen, shares more details in this week’s Legal Lens.

What is the Missouri Adult Abuse Act?

“It provides laws to protect victims of domestic violence,” said McNairy. “There are a couple of different ways you can do that to get an order of protection. What the protection is from is abuse, stalking, sexual assault, and harassing behavior from other people. There are two types — an ex parte order, which is a temporary order of protection. And then there is a full order of protection, which is issued after a full hearing after the person has notice of the proceedings and has a chance to respond to the allegation.”

There were changes to this law in 2021, what are they?

“The first big change is now you can add a pet into protection,” said McNairy. “It may seem silly, but a lot of harassing behavior involves pets surprisingly. Another big change is the expanded definition of stalking. It takes it into harassment that includes social media or harassment through other people, or the use of technology to communicate to someone protected by one of these orders.”

“The last big change is it gave the judge the ability to issue the orders of protection anywhere from two years up to the lifetime of the respondent depending on the behavior,” McNairy continued. “So it gave the judge leeway on protecting people.”

Where can people go for information?



“The adult stalking page on courts.mo.gov has detailed information on what is covered and how to obtain an order of protection,” said McNairy. “It also has the forms you need for an order of protection.”