ST. LOUIS – Questions about Missouri’s law surrounding the use of deadly force have surfaced following the shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl. Kansas City investigators say Yarl was shot by an elderly white man who mistakenly viewed the teen as a threat. In today’s Legal Lens segment, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy takes a closer look at what Missouri law says about the use of deadly force.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction