The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS – It’s been several months since St. Louis was awarded a massive settlement from the NFL over the Rams leaving town. In this week’s Legal Lens, Andrea McNairy, the managing attorney for Brown & Crouppen, explains the particulars of the money awarded.

How much money are we talking about?

“$790 million. About 35% of it goes for lawyer fees, so about $513 million is left. Which will be divided among the plaintiffs, which are St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Authority,” McNairy said.

Each plaintiff gets a share of the money, correct?

“Correct. It doesn’t say how to divide it, but they now have to decide how it will be broken up and what it will be used for,” McNairy said.

Has the money been dispersed in any way? Can we find out where the money has gone?

“This is the hot button topic now, right? ‘Where is the money?’ It’s been several months. Where is the money and what’s being down with it? The conversations on how to spend the money are being held between the Mayor of St. Louis, the St. Louis County Executive, and RSA leadership,” McNairy said. “The talks are not public, despite the growing concern of what they will be used for and what the holdup is.”

McNairy said the St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a resolution on Friday, June 3 to appoint an investigative committee to learn the goings-on with those meetings and figure out the best way to allocate those funds to serve St. Louis City and County and its citizens.

What can the money be used for?

“Really, the settlement didn’t say what it needs to be used for, but it does say money has to be spent by city, county, and RSA on something that is for the public good, to replace some of the revenue that was lost in the alleged lawsuit.”