The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS – In today’s Legal Lens segment, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy discusses why all of Missouri’s border states have legalized sports gaming, how much revenue Missouri is potentially missing out on and why fantasy sports fall into a different category.

The issue of sports gaming is a topic our Missouri Capitol reporter, Emily Manley, has been closely tracking. To read her latest report, click here.