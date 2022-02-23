What can you do about an abandoned property in your neighborhood?

The Brown & Crouppen Legal Lens takes a closer look at everyday legal issues and gives you a better understanding of topics that may affect you.

ST. LOUIS – If you are concerned about a vacant or abandoned property in your neighborhood, Andrea McNairy, managing attorney at Brown & Crouppen, says you have legal recourse to do something about it.

“The (Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative) is a pro bono effort on behalf of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri for St. Louis-area residents to end and reduce property vacancy and property abandonment,” she said. “Basically, a $371,000 federal grant was received.”



Why should people care about this?

“First abandon properties can be safety concerns for neighborhoods,” McNairy said. “They become occupied by homeless and used as drug houses, and there is a lot of crime in neighborhoods near abandoned houses. Also, there is also visual blight; broken windows, trash, overgrown weeds.

“The second issue is a legal issue. So in addition to what you see with vacant or abandon houses, you have also them in many cases in legal limbo. The owner died and didn’t have a legal will or there is a mistake in a legal description that keeps it from being passed on.

“So the NVI now can have attorneys represent qualifying neighborhood associations in lawsuits against absentee owners or vacant buildings to force the transfer or improvement of property and they can also offer free legal assistance, such as estate planning or de-transfers for senior homeowners with land title problems.”

When should you contact these attorneys?

“Any neighborhood advocate or leader of a neighborhood group who is concerned about the safety of the neighborhood due to a certain property that’s been abandoned or how they are being used and also low-income and senior homeowners with land title problems like deed problems or will problems that may contribute to a property being unable to be cared for,” McNairy said.