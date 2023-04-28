(NEXSTAR) – The second season of LIV Golf returns to the United States in May with stops in Oklahoma and Washington D.C.

All 12 LIV teams are due to tee off May 12th to 14th at the Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Oklahoma, with tickets on sale now starting at $50.

The teams will shift to Trump National Golf Club in D.C. from May 26th to 28th. Single-day ground passes start at $40 for that event.

Following that the tour heads overseas again, with stops in Spain and the U.K. The next chance to see Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and the rest of the Tour stars in the U.S. will come in August at Greenbrier in West Virginia.

The CW will air all 14 global events this year. Each tournament features three rounds over three days.

Friday coverage is exclusively streamable on The CW app. The CW is owned by Nexstar, the parent company of this website.

On Saturdays and Sundays, viewers can catch the competition via the app, or on their local CW Network station. Coverage will be available on a number of non-CW stations in select markets, including WGN in Chicago and KRON4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The CW has posted a list of partner stations online, check your program guide for station numbers and availability.