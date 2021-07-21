Live video: FanDuel horse racing at Fairmount Park

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Watch live streaming video of the horse races at Fairmount Park in Collinsville, Illinois from your computer, tablet, or phone. The events will be broadcast here on race days.

Since Fairmount Park opened in 1925, fans have been able to place their bets on their favorite horses, but now you can come to the old racetrack, visit the new sportsbook, and bet on anything.

Even with the new betting options, you’ll still be able to get that traditional Fairmount Park experience. It’s a blending of the old and new that is hoped to bring fresh excitement to the building.

This video player will go live when the broadcasts begin from Fairmount Park. The races are typically on Tuesdays at 1:00 pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm. Check the schedule below to see all race days:

The park is located at 301 Collinsville Rd, in Collinsville, Illinois. Phone: (618) 345-4300.