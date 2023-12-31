DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Texas-based rock band Bowling for Soup will kick off its 30th anniversary year by rocking the stage at Lone Star NYE broadcast to ring in 2024. The band will play all its hit songs including “Girl All the Bad Guys Want” and the chart-topping single “1985.”

Throughout their 3-decade career, the band has created a reputation for energetic and memorable live performances — and Lone Star NYE was no exception. The performance, which was previously taped, kicks off a busy touring year for the band.

Bowling for Soup was joined on the stage this year by Texas country artist Bri Bagwell and alternative country group Vandoliers.

“Lone Star NYE 2024” will air across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. The New Year’s Eve program will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey.