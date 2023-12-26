DALLAS (KXAS) — Lone Star NYE is back and ready to ring in 2024 with a night of high-energy Texas entertainment and a dazzling firework show over the Dallas skyline!

The main attraction is the 10-minute fireworks and LED light show launched from atop the Reunion Tower. It includes more than 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects, a stunning 259 LED light display and nearly 300 drones. In the video at the top of this story, you’ll see crews beginning the work of preparing for the show.

Texas-based rock band Bowling For Soup will headline the hour-long show and will perform hit songs like “Girl All The Bad Guys Want” and “1985.”

The new year will mark the band’s 30th birthday and their busiest touring schedule.

“We have so much fun doing what we’re doing,” said band member Jaret Reddick. “We’ve definitely found our niche and it’s insane it’s been going on 30 years.”

Bowling For Soup will be joined by Texas country artist Bri Bagwell and DFW’s own alternative country group Vandoliers.

Viewers are invited to share their own celebrations using #LoneStarNYE on social media for a chance to be included in the broadcast.

In cooperation with Nexstar Media Group Inc, “Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024” will air in TV markets across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kansas and Missouri.