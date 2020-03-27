Missouri releases map of ‘social vulnerability’ during coronavirus pandemic

The Missouri Department of Health has released an index of social vulnerability. It outlines their assessment of each community’s ability to react to a crisis.

The CDC describes the information in this map:

What is Social Vulnerability?

Every community must prepare for and respond to hazardous events, whether a natural disaster like a tornado or a disease outbreak, or an anthropogenic event such as a harmful chemical spill. The degree to which a community exhibits certain social conditions, including high poverty, low percentage of vehicle access, or crowded households, may affect that community’s ability to prevent human suffering and financial loss in the

event of disaster. These factors describe a community’s social vulnerability.

What is the Social Vulnerability Index?

ATSDR’s Geospatial Research, Analysis & Services Program (GRASP) has created a tool to help public health officials and emergency response planners identify and map the

communities that will most likely need support before, during, and after a hazardous event.

The Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) indicates the relative vulnerability of every U.S. Census tract. Census tracts are subdivisions of counties for which the Census collects statistical data. The SVI ranks the tracts on 15 social factors, including unemployment, minority status, and disability, and further groups them into four related themes. Thus each tract receives a ranking for each Census variable and for each of the four themes, as well as an overall ranking.

In addition to tract-level rankings, SVI 2010 and SVI 2014 also have corresponding rankings at the county level.