Hearse stolen from California church with body inside

EAST PASEDENA, Calif. (KTLA) -- Authorities were searching for a black SUV being used as a hearse after it was stolen outside a California church with a body inside Wednesday night.

The black Lincoln Navigator was carrying a casket containing a body when it was taken around 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were unsure in which direction the vehicle fled and were trying to track it down.

The Navigator initially had two bodies in it when it arrived at the church, the department said. The SUV was stolen while one of the bodies was being moved into the church, officials said.

It was unclear whether family members had been informed that their loved one was missing due to the theft.

The Sheriff's Department addressed the vehicle thief in a tweet, writing, "Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator."

No further details were available.

To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena:



Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020