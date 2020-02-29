Man leads police on wild chase in Philadelphia driving stolen ambulance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA – Police in Philadelphia arrested a man who led them on a chase while driving a stolen ambulance!

The chase began just after 9 p.m. after a reported shooting.

Officers shot at the suspect but it's not known if he was hit. He then jumped into an ambulance and fled the scene, striking several police cruisers.

He evaded the police and drove the ambulance through a gas station at one point.

Sparks could also be seen emitting from the wheels, indicating he was likely driving on rims by the end of the pursuit.

Police took the half-naked man into custody about an hour and a half after the chase started.