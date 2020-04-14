New Johns Hopkins COVID-19 map focuses on the United States

A new interactive dashboard from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine focuses on the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States. You can see a break down of the numbers by each state and county.

Here’s some information about the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The coronavirus, called Covid-19 by the WHO, originated in China and is the cousin of the SARS virus.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals. The viruses can make people sick, usually with a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness, similar to a common cold. Coronavirus symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly a headache and maybe a fever, which can last for a couple of days.