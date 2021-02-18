$1.5 million plan to fix lock system at the Justice Center approved

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Board of Estimate and Apportionment approved a plan to spend $1.5 million on fixing the faulty lock system at the downtown jail after earlier this month the system allowed some inmates to get out of their cells and riot.
The Post-Dispatch reported the jail’s locking systems will also be reviewed by a new task force.
That group will examine how approximately 115 inmates took over the fourth floor, set fires, clogged drains, shattered windows, and hurled furniture onto the sidewalk below.