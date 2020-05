ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating a double shooting that left a man dead and a teen injured. The shooting happened in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in north St. Louis just after 9 p.m. Saturday (May 23rd) night.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot and killed, while a teenage victim was shot in the foot. The teen was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.