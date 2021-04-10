1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a fatal accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle on westbound Missouri 30 near Route K in Franklin County.
Troopers say the driver of a pickup truck was traveling eastbound when he made a left turn and traveled into the path of the motorcycle traveling westbound.
The driver of the motorcycle, 47-year-old Shawn Jackson of St. Clair, Missouri, died in the crash. The passenger on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old woman of St. Clair, Missouri, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.