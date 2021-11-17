1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police said one person has died and three others are injured after a shooting in East St. Louis on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of State Street near Interstate 255. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another person was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The other two victims were taken to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.