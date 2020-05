LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly boat explosion on the Lake of The Ozark on Saturday (May 2nd). The explosion occurred near the 1 mile-marker of the Glaize Arm of the lake.

Authorities say 4 boaters were involved in the incident, with 3 being injured and one killed. The deceased victim was found in the engine compartment of the boat.