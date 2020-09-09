1 dead, 3 wounded after shooting in St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – One man is dead and three others are wounded following a shooting Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened Dr. Martin Luther King Dr and Hodiamont Avenue in St. Louis. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was produced dead at the scene.

Police said two men and a female were also shot. All three victims were rushed to a local hospital. Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

At some point, a vehicle crashed near Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just a block away from the shooting, according to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspects then fled on foot. We are told two people were taken into custody and three firearms were recovered at the scene.

Few details have been released about the shooting or the circumstances surrounding the crash, but the police have confirmed that homicide has been requested to conduct the investigation.

This is a breaking news story.

Fox 2 reporter Kelly Hoskins is headed to the scene. We will update this story as new information becomes available.