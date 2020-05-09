Breaking News
1 dead after shots fired into northern Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say one person was killed after shots were fired into a home in northern Kansas City.
 
Police said in a news release that officers responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Friday and found the victim dead inside the home. Investigators said a couple of other roommates were there, as well as witnesses.
 
Police said one of the roommates had a minor injury and and refused medical treatment.
 
No arrests have been made.

