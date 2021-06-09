1 dead in East St. Louis wreck

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened late Wednesday morning.
Authorities responded to Martin Luther King Drive at Collinsville Road around 11:30am and found two vehicles with heavy damage. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were transported for treatment.
Authorities have not released any details about the circumstances leading up to the crash.
FOX2 has crews on the scene attempting to gather more information