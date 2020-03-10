1 dead, one injured in Berkeley shooting

BERKELEY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and one injured.
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in Berkeley in the 6200 block of Garfield Avenue. Berkeley police officers were summoned to the scene, where they located 2 male adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment. One of the victims died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The second victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victims were walking on Garfield Avenue when a vehicle drove down the street with unknown suspects, opened fired on the men.
Berkeley police requested assistance from St. Louis County police, turning the case over to the department.
If you have any information on this case, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).