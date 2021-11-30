1 injured after home explosion in St. Louis County

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after an explosion at a home in St. Louis County, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to a home on Lenox Ave in Shrewsbury around 7 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing a loud boom.

The Red Cross and Spire both responded to the scene. Authorities said the person taken to the hospital did not have serious injuries. No one else was hurt.

