1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-170

BERKELEY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-170 near I-70. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Authorities say the 2 vehicle crash occurred after the 23-year-old driver of a 2009 Pontiac G8 lost control of the vehicle and rear-ended a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Both vehicles went off the interstate and crashed.

The driver of the second vehicle, 46-year-old Corey S. Patrick struck a tree and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Pontiac G8 suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An accident reconstruction unit is investigating the crash.