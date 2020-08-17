1 killed, several injured after crash along Washington Avenue

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have confirmed that a woman has died Monday morning after a crash in downtown St. Louis. Multiple others were injured.

According to officials, police and emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 2:30 a.m. along Washington Avenue and 10th Street.

Early investigation of the crash found that a blue car crashed with a white pickup truck. We are told that several people were thrown from both vehicles. Four people were taken to the hospital, where one woman was pronounced dead.

A witness at the scene said he saw the car speeding down the road before he heard the crash. The investigation has yet to determine why the blue car was speeding into oncoming traffic.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

