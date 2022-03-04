$1 million ‘Blowout’ winner steps forward in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS–The Missouri Lottery announced Friday that the agency’s first $1 million prize in the agency’s “Millionaire Blowout” scratchers game was claimed recently. The winner made the claim at the Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis County. The ticket was sold at a Fast Lane location in Moscow Mills in Lincoln County.

Under a new Missouri law, winners no longer have to be publicly identified. The agency said in a news release that the winner had taken to playing Scratchers games after starting to shun larger entertainment venues. The winning ticket was her first time playing this particular game, which costs $50 per ticket.

The Lottery said she didn’t scratch the full ticket for a few days.

“I got it out a couple of days later and scratched the other part, and I thought, ‘Well, this is matching up!’,” the Lottery relayed in a news release. She ended up having one of 21 $1 million tickets.

The state says there is more than $326.4 million in unclaimed “Millionaire Blowout” prizes, including four tickets with the top prize of $5 million.