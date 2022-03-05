$1 million Missouri lottery ticket was gift from daughter to mom

Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

ST. LOUIS–Call it an unforgettable present.

The Missouri Lottery reports that a winning $1 million Scratchers prize was the result of a gift from a daughter to her mother.

The winning ticket, a $10 “Rose Gold” Scratcher’s ticket, was purchased at Prince Market, on St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann.

By law, lottery winners do not have to come forward and be identified publicly.

“We were both yelping and yelling!,” the winner said, according to a Missouri Lottery news release.

The lottery says there is more than $18 million in unclaimed “Rose Gold” prizes, including a single $1 million ticket.