$1 million Powerball ticket sold in O’Fallon, Mo.

ST. LOUIS – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in O’Fallon, Missouri. The winning numbers were announced Saturday night.

Missouri Lottery said someone won the prize by matching all five white-ball numbers drawn. The winning number combination was 14, 20, 39, 65, and 67. The Powerball number was 2.

They said the winning ticket was purchase at the Circle K. on N. Main Street.

Another Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 Saturday by matching four of the five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball number.

That winning ticket was sold at the Casey’s General Store on N. Weber Avenue in Salisbury.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until July 15.

Prizes can be claimed by appointment only at any of the Lottery’s four offices which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City, or Springfield.