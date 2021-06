Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

O’FALLON, Mo. – A winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Circle K in O’Fallon, Missouri in January, and now the owner of that ticket has one month to claim their prize.

The ticket was bought at the Circle K located at 602 N. Main St. on January 16. It expires on July 15.

The ticket won the “Match 5” prize.

The winner can claim their prize by making an appointment at any of the Lottery offices in the state.