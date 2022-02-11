$1 million Super Bowl bet made in East St. Louis casino

The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ST. LOUIS–DraftKings, the gaming outlet which runs the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, confirms that someone has made a sizeable wager on Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The company confirms that someone has put $1 million down on the Bengals winning the game, and the total number of points in the game will be under 48.5. The Rams are 4.5 favorites, but in this scenario, the Bengals would need to win outright and not just cover the spread. If successful, the parlay would net a total of $4.15 million.

While the company couldn’t comment more specifically on that wager or others like it, it did share trends on what it was seeing overall in Illinois as the big game approaches.

Professional sports betting is legal in thirty states, including Illinois, but not yet in Missouri, where the state’s pro teams are now putting a full-court press on state lawmakers in an effort to level the playing field here.

“Customers crossing over from St. Louis to the FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing in Collinsville, IL are backing the Bengals on both the spread and Money line. We are not seeing a lot of love for St. Louis’ former NFL team, FanDuel spokesman Kevin Hennessy told FOX2 on Friday by email. He said that on individual prop bets, some of the more popular were hoping for high passing yardage games for quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford.

According to the American Gaming Association, 31.4 million adults in the U.S. will bet a combined $7.61 billion on the game in some form, either through formal sportsbooks or casually with friends.

Nationally, as the spread would suggest, the Rams are the betting favorite, by a 55-45 percent margin.