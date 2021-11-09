1 person injured after carport collapses at south St. Louis apartment

ST. LOUIS — One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a carport at an apartment complex in south St. Louis.

The vehicle hit a support beam and caused the carport to collapse onto multiple vehicles at the complex, located in the 3200 block of Clifton Ave, authorities said.

Firefighters had to rescue one person who became trapped inside their vehicle. That person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

3200blk of Clifton – MVA; vehicle into a building/carport & subsequent collapse onto vehicles. One person trapped; extrication underway. Collapse Rescue Task Force also responding. #STLCity



Truck 35 is first due.

Battalion 3 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/HAjhKh7xNK — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 9, 2021

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was over the scene and captured footage of the collapse.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.