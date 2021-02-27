1 person killed, another injured in Friday night hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police report a fatal hit and run involving two pedestrians that happened in the 1900 block of Arsenal late Friday night.
Police say that two people were walking northbound on Lemp across Arsenal when they were hit by a gray 2-door Mitsubishi that fled the scene.
Both people were taken to a hospital where 48-year-old Tiffany Kurkjian of Millstadt, Illinois was later pronounced dead. The second victim, a 45-year-old man, is listed in critical/stable condition.
Accident Reconstruction is handling this ongoing investigation.