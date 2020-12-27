10 in 2021: the stories and events that could drive the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Yes, we could come up with a list of the top news stories of 2020. But we’re ready for a fresh start, ready to turn the page and think about the stories people will be talking about in 2021, even if those stories will be shaped by what has been an unprecedented 2020.

COVID

Dr. Alex Garza, Incident commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, examines a vial of Pfizer vaccine before administering a shot to a front line worker at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights, Missouri on Thursday, December 24, 2020. . Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

How the region, the state and the nation all respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will likely be the overarching story of 2021, just as it was in 2020. Government actions, from the federal level on down will continue to be watched, with the focus now on getting vaccines distributed as well as future rounds of economic relief. How fast both of those things happen will go a long way toward getting people healthy and keeping them that way, as well as getting people back to work and businesses reopened.

THE RACE FOR MAYOR

Even before Lyda Krewson’s announcement that she would retire and not seek a second term as Mayor of St. Louis, that race was going to be a contested one. Alderman Cara Spencer and City Treasurer Tishaura Jones were among those who had already announced candidacies. Board President Lewis Reed jumped in afterward. The deadline to file is January 4. This will be the first test of a nonpartisan voting process approved by voters. Candidates will first appear on the March 2 primary ballot, with the top two finishers then moving on to the April 6 runoff.

WHAT TO DO ABOUT CRIME?

The city of St. Louis has had more homicides in 2020 than in a generation, when 267 were killed in 1993. The CURE Violence approach, hailed as a possible solution, has faced challenges on top of the pandemic, as advocates say the rollout has not gone as expected. Corporate leaders started to take action on their own in 2020 and funded third party consultant reviews of the city and county police departments, with reports released the week of Christmas. At the same time, Centene has also pulled back on plans to expand its Clayton headquarters footprint, months after announcing it would build a regional headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Will 2021 see difference-making solutions for the region or will people and business leaders vote with their feet?

NEW-LOOK ST. LOUIS COUNTY COUNCIL AND COUNTY EXECUTIVE SAM PAGE

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, puts his face mask back on after addressing reporters during a press conference in Clayton, Missouri on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

County Executive Sam Page drew the ire of critics who thought local health orders related to COVID went too far in shutting down businesses and youth sports, among other restrictions. Legislative efforts to curtail those orders were largely unsuccessful locally in 2020 but will likely continue into 2021. The Council will have a new member in 4th district Councilwoman Shalonda Webb starting in January. Expect that discussion to continue in 2021. Page has also faced criticism that St. Louis County’s share of CARES Act funding has not reached communities of color which have been disproportionately impacted by COVID, fast enough.

MISSOURI GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, shown in this file photo in Overland, Missouri on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Mike Parson will be sworn in next month to serve as Governor in his own right, after having served out the remainder of Eric Greitens’ term. His administration faced criticism for the lack of an early stay at home order as well as a statewide mask mandate, but voters approved of his push for “personal responsibility” when it came to mitigating the pandemic. Will there be financial room and political oxygen for any other real legislative priorities besides addressing the COVID crisis in his “first term”? We’ll start to get those answers when the Governor delivers the State of the Address sometime in January.

MISSOURI LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Missouri Majority Floor Leader Rep. Rob Vescovo, R-Jefferson County, speaks at the start of a special legislative session Friday, May 18, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Will there be political will and financial wiggle room for members of the Missouri General Assembly to do much of anything besides address the COVID crisis? Republicans will maintain supermajorities in both chambers. There are already pre-filed bills at the state level seeking to limit the ability of local authorities in health emergencies, a move clearly targeting St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s health orders which have forced restaurants to close indoor dining, closed other businesses and limited capacity at others, while also putting limits on youth sports.

On the revenue side, efforts to tax online sales, the so-called “Wayfair Bill” stalled out last year and will be back for debate. Missouri has yet to legalize sports gambling and experts expect it to be a matter of “when”, and not “if” it happens. Democrats will likely make another push for more gun control but don’t figure to have enough votes to get strict legislation passed. For the first time since 2015, the Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives will hail from the St. Louis region when Rep. Rob Vescovo (R-Jefferson County) is sworn in.

CORI BUSH, MARY MILLER GOING TO WASHINGTON

ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Missouri Democratic Congressional Nominee Cori Bush votes on Election Day at Gambrinus Hall on November 3, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Cori Bush who ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay and won the general election in November, will represent St. Louis’ 1st Congressional District. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

The former Ferguson activist stunned the political world when she ended the Clay family dynasty in Congress, defeating William Lacy Clay in the August primary before easily winning November’s general election to become Representative-Elect. She’ll be sworn in next month to represent Missouri’s 1st district in Congress. She arrives in Washington with a local mandate and an agenda that will be farther to the left than most of the Democratic caucus. Bush supported the movement to “Defund the Police” in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police and other incidents nationally. That movement appeared to galvanize Republican voters in November, cutting into the Democratic House majority.

The Metro East will also have a new face in its congressional delegation. Representative-Elect Mary Miller (R-Oakland) succeeded the retiring Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) in the 15th district after 23 years in the House. The exact margin in the House between Democrats and the GOP figures to be in flux for a few months, as some Democrats depart to take positions in the Biden administration. Regardless, we’re going to see how closely some party-line votes can get in the upcoming session, and how even a small group of members defecting one way or another on an issue can have tremendous influence.

WILL MADIGAN WEATHER THE STORM?

Illinois state Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, left, talks with Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, during the spring legislative session at the Bank of Springfield Center Friday, May 22, 2020. The Illinois House of Representatives is conducting their session at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill., instead of in their chamber in the Illinois Capitol building because it affords more space for to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Mike Madigan has been Speaker of the Illinois House for most of the last 37 years. He has been the Chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party since 1998. He enters 2021 in a fight to hold onto the Speaker’s gavel after 2020 brought with it a corruption scandal involving Madigan associates under investigation for taking payments from Illinois’ largest power utility. As our Illinois Capitol Reporter Mark Maxwell reports, former allies have turned, and the question in January will be if there’s enough support for another candidate to win a race for Speaker. A protracted leadership struggle could come at a time when the cash-strapped state is trying to balance a budget while also fighting COVID.

PRO SPORTS IN TRANSITION

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina embrace after the third out and a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 16, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

There’s still so much we don’t know about how the Cardinals will look in 2021. When will the season start? When will fans be able to come to Busch Stadium? Will Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright be back?While a vaccine has arrived, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has already said not to expect an immediate return to a pre-COVID economic environment in 2021.

The NHL will go with a condensed schedule in 2021, without fans at Enterprise Center to start. The revamped schedule costs the Blues their Winter Classic matchup with the Wild in Minnesota. The team will see what life is like without veterans Alexander Steen and Jay Bouwmeester, who were forced to retire due to health and Alex Pietrangelo, who left for Las Vegas in free agency and was replaced by Boston’s Torey Krug.

TAKING THE NFL TO COURT

Lighter than normal traffic passes the Dome at America’s Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A lot can happen between now and then, but at least as far as court dockets go, a lawsuit filed by local interests against the National Football League stemming from the Rams’ move to Los Angeles is still scheduled to go to trial this coming October. The league has fought hard to put roadblocks in the way, but has so far been unsuccessful. As ESPN reported in 2019, the suit has already yielded information in the discovery process. Does the NFL want depositions and sworn testimony from the likes of Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones and Stan Kroenke to become public? St. Louis interests want the league to cough up a significant amount of money for violating relocation protocols in moving the Rams.

Both sides have to weigh what a settlement would look like compared to losing in court. Among other things, St. Louis interests would like money that could go toward paying down the remaining debt on the Dome at America’s Center. The NFL has to decide how much it could be willing to pay to keep its secrets secret.