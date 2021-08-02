$10 M donation from Melinda Gates’ foundation to benefit Girls Inc. in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Girls Inc. is a national organization that inspires has received $10 million in funding from Melinda Gate’s Equality Can’t Wait Challenge. The St. Louis chapter of the organization was one of seven affiliates that developed Project Accelerate which advances gender equality through the reimagining of workplace equality.

Project Accelerate will prepare women to become leaders in the workplace. The program prepares young women to complete their education and helps with job placement.

The program currently serves around 9,000 girls aging from six to 18 annually.