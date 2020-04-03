10 Metro employees test positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Ten Metro employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bi-State Development, which operates the region’s transit system.

According to a Bi-State spokesperson, the employees work at the Brentwood MetroBus facility, the DeBaliviere MetroBus facility, Illinois MetroLink, the Metro Call-A-Ride, and the Bi-State headquarters.

The employees were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Any facilities or areas that may have been exposed to the virus have been sanitized and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.