IL: 1,349 deaths/31,508 cases; MO: 177 deaths/5,807 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
10 more COVID-19 deaths reported in the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The death toll has risen to 40 in the City of St. Louis from the COVID-19 crisis. That’s 10 more than Sunday’s number. The city is now reporting 111 people being monitored, with 882 people infected with the COVID-19 virus.

